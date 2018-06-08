ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
J.Chardy VS M.Cecchinato
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Marco Cecchinato
ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Marco Cecchinato live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking73
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
66
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
R.Sarmiento
1
65
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
J.Chardy
3
4
Marco
Cecchinato
Cecchinato
Italy
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age26
ATP ranking67
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
D.Džumhur
✓
5
6
6
M.Cecchinato
7
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Laaksonen
✓
77
78
2
3
77
M.Cecchinato
63
66
6
6
62
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cecchinato
77
4
3
J.Millman
✓
65
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
65
6
6
M.Cecchinato
77
1
2
