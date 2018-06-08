ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

J.Chardy VS M.Cecchinato

30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Marco Cecchinato

ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Marco Cecchinato live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jérémy Chardy
Jérémy
Chardy
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
73
Previous matches
Marco Cecchinato
Marco
Cecchinato
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
67
Previous matches
