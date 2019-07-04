ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
J.Isner
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
3 October 2019Lotus Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - John Isner - Daniel Evans

ATP Beijing - 03 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between John Isner and Daniel Evans live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

John Isner
John
Isner
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.08
  • Weight (Kg)
    108
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
19
Previous matches
View more matches
Daniel Evans
Daniel
Evans
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
48
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Federer brushes aside Evans challenge

US Open men
30/08/2019

Tennis news - Dan Evans sets up Rafael Nadal clash with victory over Alex De Minaur

Montreal Masters
07/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Dan Evans suffers five-set heartbreak as Joao Sousa progresses

Wimbledon
06/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019 - Brit Watch: Dan Evans and Harriet Dart power into Round Three

Wimbledon men
04/07/2019