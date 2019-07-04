ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
J.Isner
✓
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
3 October 2019Lotus Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - John Isner - Daniel Evans
ATP Beijing - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Isner and Daniel Evans live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking19
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Isner
✓
6
6
6
G.García-López
3
4
4
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking48
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
Z.Li
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
4
77
Y.Bai
3
6
64
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
