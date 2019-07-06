ATP Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Khachanov VS F.Fognini
4 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
National Tennis Center
LIVE - Karen Khachanov - Fabio Fognini
ATP Beijing - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karen Khachanov and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Khachanov
✓
6
79
P.Cuevas
2
67
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
L.Pouille
✓
63
6
6
K.Khachanov
77
4
2
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
6
66
F.Fognini
✓
6
4
78
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
66
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Nadal
✓
2
6
6
F.Fognini
6
1
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Mannarino
2
5
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
