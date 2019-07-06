ATP Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final

K.Khachanov VS F.Fognini

4 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

National Tennis Center
LIVE - Karen Khachanov - Fabio Fognini

ATP Beijing - 04 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Karen Khachanov and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
9
Fabio Fognini
Fabio
Fognini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
12
