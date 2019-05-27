ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Khachanov VS J.Chardy
2 October 2019 Starting from 08:30
Lotus Court
Follow the Tennis match between Karen Khachanov and Jérémy Chardy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Khachanov
✓
6
79
P.Cuevas
2
67
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
L.Pouille
✓
63
6
6
K.Khachanov
77
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Kyrgios
77
64
2
K.Khachanov
✓
63
77
6
View more matches
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
67
6
77
M.Cecchinato
79
3
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
66
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
R.Sarmiento
1
65
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
View more matches
