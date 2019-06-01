ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
K.Khachanov VS P.Cuevas
30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Lotus Court
LIVE - Karen Khachanov - Pablo Cuevas
ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karen Khachanov and Pablo Cuevas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
L.Pouille
✓
63
6
6
K.Khachanov
77
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Kyrgios
77
64
2
K.Khachanov
✓
63
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
K.Khachanov
1
66
D.Medvedev
✓
6
78
Pablo
Cuevas
Cuevas
Uruguay
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking44
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
77
4
6
4
1
K.Majchrzak
✓
63
6
2
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sock
4
5
65
P.Cuevas
✓
6
7
77
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud
✓
6
77
P.Cuevas
3
64
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
D.Novak
77
0
2
P.Cuevas
✓
61
6
6
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
P.Cuevas
3
63
