ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
K.Edmund VS Z.Zhang
30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Lotus Court
LIVE - Kyle Edmund - Zhizhen Zhang
ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kyle Edmund and Zhizhen Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kyle
Edmund
Edmund
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age24
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar
✓
3
77
7
5
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
K.Edmund
2
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
0
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
3
4
K.Edmund
✓
6
6
View more matches
Zhizhen
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
ATP ranking227
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
✓
77
4
710
Z.Zhang
64
6
68
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer
5
2
Z.Zhang
✓
7
6
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
3
77
2
A
A.Murray
✓
6
63
4
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
Quarter-final
H.Laaksonen
✓
6
3
6
Z.Zhang
4
6
2
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
2nd Round
Z.Zhang
✓
4
6
77
P.Lorenzi
6
3
64
View more matches
