ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

M.Kukushkin VS F.Fognini

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 2
LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - Fabio Fognini

ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mikhail Kukushkin
Mikhail
Kukushkin
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
60
Fabio Fognini
Fabio
Fognini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
12
