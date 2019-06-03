ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
M.Kukushkin VS F.Fognini
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - Fabio Fognini
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking60
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
68
2
J.Sousa
✓
710
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
77
6
D.Džumhur
62
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
6
77
J.Sinner
3
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin
✓
2
7
6
6
M.Kukushkin
6
5
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
66
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Nadal
✓
2
6
6
F.Fognini
6
1
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Mannarino
2
5
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Paul
63
3
F.Fognini
✓
77
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Fognini
1
61
T.Fritz
✓
6
77
