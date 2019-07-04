ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

N.Basilashvili VS G.Pella

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Brad Drewett Court
Match
LIVE - Nikoloz Basilashvili - Guido Pella

ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Guido Pella live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Nikoloz Basilashvili
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
GeorgiaGeorgia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
17
Previous matches
Guido Pella
Guido
Pella
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
22
Previous matches
