ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
N.Basilashvili VS G.Pella
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Brad Drewett Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Nikoloz Basilashvili - Guido Pella
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Guido Pella live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
✓
5
6
4
N.Basilashvili
7
3
1
A
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
2
66
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Koepfer
✓
6
77
4
6
N.Basilashvili
3
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brooksby
6
63
5
2
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
77
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
3
6
View more matches
Guido
Pella
Pella
Argentina
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age29
ATP ranking22
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
4
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
7
G.Pella
1
5
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
✓
7
77
C.Ruud
5
64
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
G.Pella
3
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
3
6
62
G.Pella
✓
6
2
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more