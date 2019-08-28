ATP Beijing
N.Basilashvili
4
S.Tsitsipas
3
LIVE - Nikoloz Basilashvili - Stefanos Tsitsipas
ATP Beijing - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nikoloz
Basilashvili
Basilashvili
Georgia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age27
ATP ranking17
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
77
G.Pella
4
63
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
✓
5
6
4
N.Basilashvili
7
3
1
A
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Maden
2
66
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Koepfer
✓
6
77
4
6
N.Basilashvili
3
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brooksby
6
63
5
2
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
77
7
6
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
6
5
0
A
A.Mannarino
✓
3
7
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
79
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
J.Struff
✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
6
3
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
3
6
