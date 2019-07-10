ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
R.Bautista VS S.Querrey
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Brad Drewett Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Roberto Bautista - Sam Querrey
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Bautista and Sam Querrey live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
R.Bautista
2
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
2
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
5
5
R.Bautista
✓
7
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet
✓
77
3
6
View more matches
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age31
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev
✓
77
712
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
7
6
S.Querrey
5
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
77
P.Herbert
62
61
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
12/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 – Novak Djokovic battles past Roberto Bautista Agut to reach 25th Grand Slam final
Wimbledon
10/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 – Rafael Nadal to face Roger Federer in semi-final 11 years after last SW19 meeting
Wimbledon men