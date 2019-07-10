ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

R.Bautista VS S.Querrey

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Roberto Bautista - Sam Querrey

ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Bautista and Sam Querrey live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roberto Bautista
Roberto
Bautista
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
10
Previous matches
Sam Querrey
Sam
Querrey
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    95
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
55
Previous matches
