ATP Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Querrey VS A.Zverev
4 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
LIVE - Sam Querrey - Alexander Zverev
ATP Beijing - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sam Querrey and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age31
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev
✓
77
712
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
1
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
