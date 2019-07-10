ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Querrey VS D.Schwartzman
3 October 2019 Starting from 12:30
Lotus Court
Follow the Tennis match between Sam Querrey and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age31
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev
✓
77
712
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
7
6
S.Querrey
5
1
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking16
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
