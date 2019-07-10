ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Querrey VS D.Schwartzman

3 October 2019 Starting from 12:30

Lotus Court
LIVE - Sam Querrey - Diego Schwartzman

ATP Beijing - 03 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Sam Querrey and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Sam Querrey
Sam
Querrey
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    95
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
55
Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
16
