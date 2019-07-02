ATP Beijing
Follow the Tennis match between Sam Querrey and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age31
ATP ranking55
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev
✓
77
712
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
