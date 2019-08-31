ATP Beijing
Singles | Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas VS A.Zverev
5 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
ATP Beijing - 05 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 05 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Isner
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
6
3
2
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
6
5
0
A
A.Mannarino
✓
3
7
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
79
7
View more matches
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
1
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
View more matches
