ATP Beijing
Singles | Semifinal

S.Tsitsipas VS A.Zverev

5 October 2019 Starting from 15:00

LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Alexander Zverev

ATP Beijing - 05 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 05 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
