The former world No 1 recorded his biggest win of 2019 when beating the US Open semi-finalist 7-6(2) 7-6(7).

It was only Murray’s third win at ATP-level this year, and the three-time Grand Slam champion is eager to see how his body copes with matches on back-to-back days as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray, who faces fellow Briton Cameron Norrie next, said: "I think just not being in pain now is making tennis like a little bit more fun so the practice and the preparation for tournaments is, well, it's just a lot easier.

“The last few years that really wasn't the case and I was finding it all really stressful, I wasn't getting much enjoyment out it, so you know it's a little bit different now, which is nice."

Video - 'One of the most important players on the tour' - Nadal hoping Murray comes back 00:55

He added: “It was a good one to get through. It was obviously pretty tight at the end of both sets.

“I think first set I probably served a little bit better at the end, and then the second set, you know there was just a few sort of cat and mouse points at the end, which thankfully I came out on top of one or two more than him, but it was a very tight match and I thought I played pretty well.

"Hopefully, you know I can have a good run here. That was a good start for me. I think I play again tomorrow so that will be a good test for me.

“It's the first time I will have played sort of high-level back-to-back days, see how I pull up after that one, but yeah, it's a bit of progress for me again this week, which is good.

“I feel like the progress has been quite consistent and you know hopefully that keeps going through to the end of the year."