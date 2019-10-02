A day after overcoming world No 13 Matteo Berrettini, Murray prevailed 7-6(6) 6-7(4) 6-1 in his first meeting with the British No 3.

Murray’s victory in two hours and 53 minutes sets up a potential last-eight showdown with Dominic Thiem, who faces Zhizhen Zhang later today.

After winning two tie-breaks to beat Berrettini on Monday, Murray admitted playing matches on back-to-back days would truly test his fitness as he continues he comeback trail.

And so it proved against Norrie, with the first two sets alone taking almost two-and-a-half hours.

The first set saw Norrie break back when Murray was serving for it at 5-3, but it was the former world No 1 who came out on top in the tie-break.

After trading breaks midway through the second set, Murray faced his fourth-straight breaker, but this time lost as Norrie forced a decider.

And though he seemed to be flagging, Murray had enough energy in the tank to breeze through the final set, breaking Norrie twice and dropping just three points on serve to advance.