Novak Djokovic delivered a statement of intent with a hugely impressive 6-1 6-0 win over Federico Coria to reach the semi-finals of the Belgrade Open.
In what is his final event before the French Open, Djokovic made it win number 952 of his career - taking him up to fifth on the all-time list.
The Belgrade Open is Djokovic’s home-town event - and he was delighted with how the match played out.
After mixed clay season, can Djokovic really 'peak' in Paris?
"It was a great performance," Djokovic said. "And probably one of the best matches, if not the best match, I played this year. I felt fantastic on the court from the first point."
Djokovic’s form has been mixed on the clay this season, but it appears he is peaking at the right time.
"You won't always want to play like this, it's not always possible,” Djokovic said. “But I think this definitely helps me feel better on the court. I think everything worked perfectly for me today.
“It makes me feel definitely very confident and good prior to the semi-finals tomorrow."
Andrej Martin will be Djokovic's semi-final opponent after he beat Dusan Lajovic 3-6 6-4 6-4.
