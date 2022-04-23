Novak Djokovic fought back to beat Karen Khachanov 4-6 6-1 6-2 and reach the Serbia Open final for the third time.

Djokovic, a two-time winner of the competition, was not at his best and was outclassed during a tired first set.

Khachanov took advantage of an uncharacteristic litany of errors from the reigning French Open champion, and looked better from the baseline on his way to a one-set lead.

Just like in his previous two matches in Belgrade, Djokovic took time to get into his rhythm, but as in those matches, he found it and bounced back in fierce fashion to dominate the match.

His ferocious returning saw him break twice in the second set leaving Khachanov shell-shocked as his opponent ramped up a level.

And then Djokovic looked his full self again in the third, sealing victory in just under two hours against his 25-year-old compatriot.

The world No. 1 is yet to find his feet in 2022, but will be happy to have made his first final of the year.

He was banned from participating in the Australian Open, he has since been knocked out of the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters and the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Djokovic will play either Andrey Rublev or Fabio Fognini in the final.

