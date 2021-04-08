British number one Dan Evans squandered four match points as he was knocked out of the Sardegna Open in Cagliari by Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 1-6, 7-6(8).

The world number 90 won the match in two hours and ten minutes after saving four match points in a breathless deciding tie-break.

Musetti will face either Laslo Djere or John Millman in the quarter finals.

ATP Acapulco 'Best match of my life' - Musetti stuns Dimitrov to reach semis, Norrie out 19/03/2021 AT 09:20

Musetti raced to a 6-1 opening set before Evans began to play extremely aggressively at the net, starting close to the service box when returning Musetti's serve.

It paid off as he stormed to a 6-1 set in 33 minutes and forced a decider which went to a dramatic tie-break.

Musetti went 3-6 and 7-8 down, but he fought back twice to seal his place in the quarter-finals on his second match point with a forehand drop shot winner.

"It was really tough. I was 3-6 down in the tie-break and he was playing good, always going to the net and always aggressive," Musetti said on-court afterwards.

"I tried to stay calm and tried to play each point. That is what I did and it worked, so I am really happy and really proud of myself with this win."

Rafael Nadal Top 5: Best shots from Spaniard at the 2021 Australian Open

ATP Doha Federer wins in comeback match against Evans for first victory in over a year 10/03/2021 AT 18:11