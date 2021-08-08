Lorenzo Musetti will not be allowed to compete at the National Bank Open in Canada after leaving his Covid bubble.

Both Tennis Canada and the ATP men’s tour confirmed on Saturday that Musetti, the world number 60, would not be eligible to take part in the tournament.

The 19-year-old Italian was looking to build on his fourth-round finish at the French Open, his first appearance at a Grand Slam event. The National Bank Open would have been part of his US Open preparations.

Both organisations said that as part of their agreement with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the event would only be allowed to go ahead if the following rule was respected:

Any individual leaving the controlled environment is in breach of COVID-19 protocol and will be unable to re-enter to compete at the event.

Australia’s Max Purcell has replaced Musetti in the qualifying rounds.

