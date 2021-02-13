Andy Murray is through to the final of the ATP Challenger in Biella after beating France's Mathias Bourgue in straight sets.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray won 6-0 7-5 to set up a final with Ukraine's world number 212 Illya Marchenko, who beat Italian second-seed Federico Gaio 7-5 6-1 in the other semi-final.

Murray, who was ruled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus, played just seven official matches last year due to injury and coronavirus. Yet the former world number one showed no signs of rustiness in his first tournament since October as he claimed the first set in just 26 minutes.

After saving a set point in a more competitive second set, Murray pulled through to earn two match points, sealing victory with the second.

