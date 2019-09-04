ATP Chengdu
Singles | Quarter-final
A.Bublik VS G.Dimitrov
27 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alexander Bublik - Grigor Dimitrov
ATP Chengdu - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
6
7
J.Thompson
4
5
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
5
5
A.Bublik
✓
4
7
7
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
63
5
6
6
6
T.Fabbiano
77
7
4
3
3
View more matches
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
77
6
6
G.Dimitrov
65
4
3
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
6
4
6
4
2
G.Dimitrov
✓
3
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
6
A.De Minaur
5
3
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
710
6
K.Majchrzak
5
68
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more