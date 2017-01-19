ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Bublik VS J.Thompson

26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 2
Match
LIVE - Alexander Bublik - Jordan Thompson

ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Bublik
Alexander
Bublik
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.97
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
70
Previous matches
Jordan Thompson
Jordan
Thompson
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
53
Previous matches
