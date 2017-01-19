ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Bublik VS J.Thompson
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
5
5
A.Bublik
✓
4
7
7
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
63
5
6
6
6
T.Fabbiano
77
7
4
3
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
✓
2
6
7
3
6
S.Giraldo
6
0
5
6
4
Jordan
Thompson
Thompson
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
ATP ranking53
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson
✓
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
5
7
4
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
5
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
6
3
66
J.Isner
✓
3
6
78
