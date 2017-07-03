ATP Chengdu
Singles | Semifinal

A.Bublik VS L.Harris

28 September 2019 Starting from 07:30

Center Court
User comments

LIVE - Alexander Bublik - Lloyd Harris

ATP Chengdu - 28 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Lloyd Harris live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Bublik
Alexander
Bublik
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.97
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
70
Previous matches
Lloyd Harris
Lloyd
Harris
South AfricaSouth Africa
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
112
Previous matches
