ATP Chengdu
Singles | Semifinal
A.Bublik VS L.Harris
28 September 2019 Starting from 07:30
Center Court
LIVE - Alexander Bublik - Lloyd Harris
ATP Chengdu - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Lloyd Harris live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik
✓
5
711
77
G.Dimitrov
7
69
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
6
7
J.Thompson
4
5
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
5
5
A.Bublik
✓
4
7
7
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
View more matches
Lloyd
Harris
Harris
South Africa
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking112
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Harris
✓
65
6
6
J.Sousa
77
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
77
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
View more matches
