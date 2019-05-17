ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
A.Popyrin VS F.Verdasco
24 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
LIVE - Alexei Popyrin - Fernando Verdasco
ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexei Popyrin and Fernando Verdasco live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexei
Popyrin
Popyrin
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
ATP ranking91
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin
✓
2
7
6
6
M.Kukushkin
6
5
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
✓
6
7
77
F.Delbonis
1
5
65
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
✓
77
6
A.Popyrin
65
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Monteiro
7
4
67
A.Popyrin
✓
5
6
79
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
4
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
2
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
3
6
6
T.Kamke
3
6
1
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
4
0
A
B.Paire
✓
6
0
