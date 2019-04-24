ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round
B.Paire VS P.Carreño
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 1
LIVE - Benoît Paire - Pablo Carreño
ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Benoît Paire and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire
✓
77
6
G.Barrère
64
4
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
B.Paire
✓
6
6
6
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Lenz
1
1
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
