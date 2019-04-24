ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round

B.Paire VS P.Carreño

26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 1
LIVE - Benoît Paire - Pablo Carreño

ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Benoît Paire and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
23
Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
62
