ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round

B.Klahn VS D.Shapovalov

26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 1
Match
LIVE - Bradley Klahn - Denis Shapovalov

ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bradley Klahn and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bradley Klahn
Bradley
Klahn
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
97
Previous matches
Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
