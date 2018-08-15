ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round
B.Klahn VS D.Shapovalov
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 1
LIVE - Bradley Klahn - Denis Shapovalov
ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bradley Klahn and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bradley
Klahn
Klahn
United States
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking97
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
B.Klahn
✓
4
6
77
J.Jung
6
3
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Klahn
2
6
3
5
K.Nishikori
✓
6
4
6
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Monteiro
3
2
3
B.Klahn
✓
6
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
79
B.Klahn
3
67
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
✓
77
6
B.Klahn
65
3
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils
✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
4
62
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
