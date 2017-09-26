ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round

B.Klahn VS J.Jung

23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Bradley Klahn - Jason Jung

ATP Chengdu - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bradley Klahn and Jason Jung live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bradley Klahn
Bradley
Klahn
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
97
Previous matches
Jason Jung
Jason
Jung
Chinese TaipeiChinese Taipei
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
132
Previous matches
