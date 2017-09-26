ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
B.Klahn VS J.Jung
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
LIVE - Bradley Klahn - Jason Jung
ATP Chengdu - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bradley Klahn and Jason Jung live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bradley
Klahn
Klahn
United States
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking97
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Klahn
2
6
3
5
K.Nishikori
✓
6
4
6
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Monteiro
3
2
3
B.Klahn
✓
6
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
79
B.Klahn
3
67
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
✓
77
6
B.Klahn
65
3
ATP Atlanta
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
B.Klahn
4
4
View more matches
Jason
Jung
Jung
Chinese Taipei
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age30
ATP ranking132
Previous matches
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
E.Gulbis
✓
6
77
J.Jung
4
62
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
J.Jung
1
1
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
V.Troicki
✓
3
7
7
J.Jung
6
5
5
ATP Delray Beach
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
✓
77
6
J.Jung
63
4
ATP New York
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Querrey
✓
6
3
6
J.Jung
3
6
3
View more matches
