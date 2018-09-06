ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
H.Chung VS J.Sousa
24 September 2019 Starting from 10:30
Center Court
LIVE - Hyeon Chung - João Sousa
ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking143
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
✓
3
6
65
6
6
E.Escobedo
6
4
77
4
2
ATP Rotterdam
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
61
2
N.Basilashvili
✓
4
77
6
Australian Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
2
6
2
4
P.Herbert
✓
6
1
6
6
View more matches
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
B.Coric
✓
3
77
6
J.Sousa
6
65
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
68
2
J.Sousa
✓
710
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
6
J.Kovalík
2
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson
✓
6
6
6
View more matches
