ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
C.Garín VS K.Edmund
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Kyle Edmund
ATP Chengdu - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Kyle Edmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
3
77
6
64
6
C.Eubanks
6
65
4
77
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
4
1
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Garín
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
J.Isner
3
4
View more matches
Kyle
Edmund
Edmund
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age24
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar
✓
3
77
7
5
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
K.Edmund
2
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
0
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
3
4
K.Edmund
✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Gojowczyk
✓
6
4
6
K.Edmund
3
6
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
03/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Fernando Verdasco comes from two sets down to stun Kyle Edmund
Wimbledon men
28/06/2019
Tennis news - Kyle Edmund falls to Taylor Fritz at Eastbourne semi-finals
Nature Valley International