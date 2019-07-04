ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
D.Evans VS Y.Bai
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
LIVE - Daniel Evans - Yan Bai
ATP Chengdu - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Yan Bai live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
4
3
6
3
D.Evans
✓
6
6
2
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Johnson
✓
6
6
D.Evans
3
1
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
D.Evans
66
4
Yan
Bai
Bai
China
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking225
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Mayer
✓
6
6
Y.Bai
0
1
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
✓
7
79
Y.Bai
5
67
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bai
✓
6
7
T.Niki
1
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
Y.Bai
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Murray
✓
6
6
Y.Bai
2
2
