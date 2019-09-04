ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Evans VS G.Dimitrov
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
LIVE - Daniel Evans - Grigor Dimitrov
ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
4
77
Y.Bai
3
6
64
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
4
3
6
3
D.Evans
✓
6
6
2
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Johnson
✓
6
6
D.Evans
3
1
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
77
6
6
G.Dimitrov
65
4
3
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
6
4
6
4
2
G.Dimitrov
✓
3
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
6
A.De Minaur
5
3
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
710
6
K.Majchrzak
5
68
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Coric
A
G.Dimitrov
✓
