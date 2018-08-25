ATP Chengdu
Singles | Semifinal

D.Shapovalov VS P.Carreño

28 September 2019 Starting from 09:00

Center Court
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Pablo Carreño

ATP Chengdu - 28 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
62
Previous matches
