ATP Chengdu
Singles | Semifinal
D.Shapovalov VS P.Carreño
28 September 2019 Starting from 09:00
Center Court
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Pablo Carreño
ATP Chengdu - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Gerasimov
4
6
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Klahn
6
3
63
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils
✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
4
62
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
6
View more matches
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
View more matches
