ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
Suspended
D.Lajovic
•
6
1
J.Londero
2
2
24 September 2019Court 2
Match
LIVE - Dušan Lajovic - Juan Ignacio Londero
ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking29
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kudla
✓
7
7
0
6
D.Lajovic
5
5
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
5
3
3
D.Lajovic
✓
7
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner
✓
77
1
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
4
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
4
3
Juan Ignacio
Londero
Londero
Argentina
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age26
ATP ranking56
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero
✓
77
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
J.Londero
4
6
3
S.Kwon
✓
6
3
6
