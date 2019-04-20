ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
Suspended
D.Lajovic
6
1
J.Londero
2
2
24 September 2019Court 2
LIVE - Dušan Lajovic - Juan Ignacio Londero

ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dušan Lajovic
Dušan
Lajovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
29
Juan Ignacio Londero
Juan Ignacio
Londero
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
56
