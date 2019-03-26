ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Lajovic VS L.Harris
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dušan Lajovic - Lloyd Harris
ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and Lloyd Harris live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking29
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kudla
✓
7
7
0
6
D.Lajovic
5
5
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
5
3
3
D.Lajovic
✓
7
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner
✓
77
1
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
4
4
View more matches
Lloyd
Harris
Harris
South Africa
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking112
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
77
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
✓
77
4
6
J.Munar
65
6
1
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
K.Edmund
✓
6
6
L.Harris
1
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more