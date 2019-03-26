ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Lajovic VS L.Harris

26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 2
LIVE - Dušan Lajovic - Lloyd Harris

ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and Lloyd Harris live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dušan Lajovic
Dušan
Lajovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
29
Lloyd Harris
Lloyd
Harris
South AfricaSouth Africa
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
112
