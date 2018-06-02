ATP Chengdu
E.Gerasimov VS D.Shapovalov
27 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
LIVE - Egor Gerasimov - Denis Shapovalov
ATP Chengdu - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Egor Gerasimov and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
Z.Li
6
2
3
E.Gerasimov
✓
4
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
77
77
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
1
View more matches
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Klahn
6
3
63
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils
✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
4
62
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
View more matches
