ATP Chengdu
Singles | Quarter-final

E.Gerasimov VS D.Shapovalov

27 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Egor Gerasimov - Denis Shapovalov

ATP Chengdu - 27 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Egor Gerasimov and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Egor Gerasimov
Egor
Gerasimov
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
119
Previous matches
View more matches
Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Dominic Thiem wins Laver Cup opener against Denis Shapovalov

20/09/2019

Australian Open - Novak Djokovic survives mini-meltdown to subdue Denis Shapovalov

Australian Open
19/01/2019

Denis Shapovalov downs Kyle Edmund in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
15/08/2018

Rafael Nadal crushes Richard Gasquet to reach last 16

French Open men
02/06/2018