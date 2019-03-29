ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
Result
F.Auger-Aliassime
 
23 September 2019Sichuan International Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Félix Auger-Aliassime - ...

ATP Chengdu - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Félix Auger-Aliassime
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
21
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

John Isner beats Felix Auger-Aliassime in Miami semis

Miami Masters
29/03/2019