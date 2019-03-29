ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
Result
F.Auger-Aliassime
23 September 2019Sichuan International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
LIVE - Félix Auger-Aliassime - ...
ATP Chengdu - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
Auger-Aliassime
Canada
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age19
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
67
7
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
79
5
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
3
0
M.Raonic
3
6
0
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
