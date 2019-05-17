ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Verdasco VS C.Garín
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
LIVE - Fernando Verdasco - Cristian Garín
ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fernando Verdasco and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
5
F.Verdasco
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
4
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
2
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
3
6
6
T.Kamke
3
6
1
2
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
3
77
6
64
6
C.Eubanks
6
65
4
77
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
4
1
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Garín
3
3
