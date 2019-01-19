ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Sousa VS F.Auger-Aliassime

26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Center Court
LIVE - João Sousa - Félix Auger-Aliassime

ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between João Sousa and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

João Sousa
João
Sousa
PortugalPortugal
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
64
Previous matches
Félix Auger-Aliassime
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
21
Previous matches
