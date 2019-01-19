ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Sousa VS F.Auger-Aliassime
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
Match
Follow the Tennis match between João Sousa and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
B.Coric
✓
3
77
6
J.Sousa
6
65
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
68
2
J.Sousa
✓
710
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
6
J.Kovalík
2
3
View more matches
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
Auger-Aliassime
Canada
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age19
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
67
7
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
79
5
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
3
0
M.Raonic
3
6
0
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
View more matches
