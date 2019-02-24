ATP Chengdu
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Isner VS E.Gerasimov
26 September 2019 Starting from 10:30
Center Court
ATP Chengdu - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Isner and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking20
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Isner
✓
6
6
6
G.García-López
3
4
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
61
78
J.Isner
4
77
66
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner
✓
77
1
7
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
Z.Li
6
2
3
E.Gerasimov
✓
4
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
77
77
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
5
2
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
6
