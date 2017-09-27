ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
Z.Li VS E.Gerasimov
24 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
LIVE - Zhe Li - Egor Gerasimov
ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Zhe Li and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Zhe
Li
Li
China
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age33
ATP ranking235
Previous matches
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
Z.Li
3
77
3
T.Daniel
✓
6
64
6
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
Z.Li
✓
6
6
Y.Nishioka
3
2
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
6
6
Z.Li
2
2
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wu
✓
77
6
Z.Li
65
2
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
K.Anderson
✓
6
6
Z.Li
1
3
View more matches
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age26
ATP ranking119
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
77
77
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
5
2
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
View more matches
