ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round

Z.Li VS E.Gerasimov

24 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Center Court
User comments

LIVE - Zhe Li - Egor Gerasimov

ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Zhe Li and Egor Gerasimov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Zhe Li
Zhe
Li
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
235
Previous matches
Egor Gerasimov
Egor
Gerasimov
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
119
Previous matches
