ATP Chengdu
Singles | Quarter-final

L.Harris VS J.Sousa

27 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Center Court
LIVE - Lloyd Harris - João Sousa

ATP Chengdu - 27 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lloyd Harris and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lloyd Harris
Lloyd
Harris
South AfricaSouth Africa
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
112
Previous matches
João Sousa
João
Sousa
PortugalPortugal
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
64
Previous matches
