ATP Chengdu
Singles | Quarter-final
L.Harris VS J.Sousa
27 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
LIVE - Lloyd Harris - João Sousa
ATP Chengdu - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lloyd Harris and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lloyd
Harris
Harris
South Africa
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking112
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
77
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
✓
77
4
6
J.Munar
65
6
1
View more matches
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
65
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
4
77
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
B.Coric
✓
3
77
6
J.Sousa
6
65
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
68
2
J.Sousa
✓
710
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
View more matches
