ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round

M.Fucsovics VS K.Majchrzak

24 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 1
LIVE - Márton Fucsovics - Kamil Majchrzak

ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Kamil Majchrzak live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Márton Fucsovics
Márton
Fucsovics
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
66
Previous matches
View more matches
Kamil Majchrzak
Kamil
Majchrzak
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
84
Previous matches
View more matches

