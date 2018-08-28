ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
M.Fucsovics VS K.Majchrzak
24 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Márton Fucsovics - Kamil Majchrzak
ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Kamil Majchrzak live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Márton
Fucsovics
Fucsovics
Hungary
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age27
ATP ranking66
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
77
5
0
A
B.Coric
✓
65
7
3
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
A.Vatutin
5
1
M.Fucsovics
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
3
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
7
2
3
C.Norrie
✓
5
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
78
4
4
A.Ramos
✓
66
6
6
Kamil
Majchrzak
Majchrzak
Poland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age23
ATP ranking84
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
710
6
K.Majchrzak
5
68
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
77
4
6
4
1
K.Majchrzak
✓
63
6
2
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Jarry
77
65
66
6
4
K.Majchrzak
✓
62
77
78
1
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
M.Ebden
✓
77
6
K.Majchrzak
65
3
ATP Newport
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
K.Majchrzak
4
77
3
