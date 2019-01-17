ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
M.Fucsovics
6
3
L.Harris
24 September 2019Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Márton Fucsovics - Lloyd Harris
ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Lloyd Harris live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Márton
Fucsovics
Fucsovics
Hungary
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age27
ATP ranking66
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
77
5
0
A
B.Coric
✓
65
7
3
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
A.Vatutin
5
1
M.Fucsovics
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
6
3
N.Basilashvili
✓
3
6
6
3
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
7
2
3
C.Norrie
✓
5
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
78
4
4
A.Ramos
✓
66
6
6
Lloyd
Harris
Harris
South Africa
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking112
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
77
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
C.Ruud
✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
✓
77
4
6
J.Munar
65
6
1
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
K.Edmund
✓
6
6
L.Harris
1
4
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
R.Berankis
6
3
1
