ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
Live
M.Fucsovics
6
3
L.Harris
24 September 2019Court 1
ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Lloyd Harris live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Márton Fucsovics
Márton
Fucsovics
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
66
Previous matches
Lloyd Harris
Lloyd
Harris
South AfricaSouth Africa
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
112
Previous matches
