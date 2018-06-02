ATP Chengdu
Singles | Final
P.Carreño VS A.Bublik
29 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Sichuan International Tennis Center
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Alexander Bublik
ATP Chengdu - 29 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bublik
✓
78
6
L.Harris
66
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik
✓
5
711
77
G.Dimitrov
7
69
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
6
7
J.Thompson
4
5
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
5
5
A.Bublik
✓
4
7
7
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
