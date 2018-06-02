ATP Chengdu
Singles | Final

P.Carreño VS A.Bublik

29 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Sichuan International Tennis Center
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Alexander Bublik

ATP Chengdu - 29 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
62
Alexander Bublik
Alexander
Bublik
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.97
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
70
