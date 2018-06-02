ATP Chengdu
Singles | Quarter-final
P.Carreño VS C.Garín
27 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center Court
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Cristian Garín
ATP Chengdu - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Lenz
1
1
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
3
77
6
64
6
C.Eubanks
6
65
4
77
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
4
1
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
