ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
Suspended
P.Carreño
6
0
R.Albot
3
0
24 September 2019Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Radu Albot

ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Radu Albot live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
62
Previous matches
View more matches
Radu Albot
Radu
Albot
MoldovaMoldova
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
42
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Roger Federer battles back to beat Radu Albot at Miami Open

Miami Masters
24/03/2019

Tennis news – Roger Federer wins all-Swiss duel with Stan Wawrinka

Indian Wells Masters
13/03/2019

Tennis news - Kei Nishikori comes through epic five-set marathon to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta

Australian Open
21/01/2019

US Open 2018: Men's Round-Up: Nick Kyrios and Alex Zverev through on Day 2

US Open
29/08/2018