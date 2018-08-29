ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
Suspended
P.Carreño
6
0
R.Albot
•
3
0
24 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Radu Albot
ATP Chengdu - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Radu Albot live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking62
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Lenz
1
1
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
View more matches
Radu
Albot
Albot
Moldova
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age29
ATP ranking42
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot
✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
3
6
62
G.Pella
✓
6
2
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
6
G.Simon
4
2
View more matches
