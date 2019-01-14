ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
R.Berankis VS D.Shapovalov
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Sichuan International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ricardas Berankis - Denis Shapovalov
ATP Chengdu - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ricardas Berankis and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lithuania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking63
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Sela
3
0
R.Berankis
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
✓
4
77
3
77
6
J.Veselý
6
64
6
64
4
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
R.Berankis
6
3
1
View more matches
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils
✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
4
62
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
19/01/2019
Australian Open - Novak Djokovic survives mini-meltdown to subdue Denis Shapovalov
Australian Open
15/01/2019
Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden
Australian Open