ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round

R.Berankis VS D.Shapovalov

25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Sichuan International Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ricardas Berankis - Denis Shapovalov

ATP Chengdu - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ricardas Berankis and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ricardas Berankis
Ricardas
Berankis
LithuaniaLithuania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
63
Previous matches
View more matches
Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
33
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Dominic Thiem wins Laver Cup opener against Denis Shapovalov

20/09/2019

Australian Open - Novak Djokovic survives mini-meltdown to subdue Denis Shapovalov

Australian Open
19/01/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden

Australian Open
15/01/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 2 - Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic begin campaigns

Australian Open
14/01/2019