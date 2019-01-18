ATP Chengdu
T.Fritz VS A.Bublik
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Sichuan International Tennis Center
LIVE - Taylor Fritz - Alexander Bublik
ATP Chengdu - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Taylor
Fritz
Fritz
United States
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age21
ATP ranking30
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
4
3
4
F.López
✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
4
6
T.Fritz
4
6
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
7
T.Fritz
3
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Final
T.Fritz
66
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
78
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Semifinal
T.Fritz
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
2
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
✓
63
6
6
A.Bublik
77
4
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
63
5
6
6
6
T.Fabbiano
77
7
4
3
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
✓
2
6
7
3
6
S.Giraldo
6
0
5
6
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
