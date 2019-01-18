ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round

T.Fritz VS A.Bublik

25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Sichuan International Tennis Center
LIVE - Taylor Fritz - Alexander Bublik

ATP Chengdu - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Taylor Fritz
Taylor
Fritz
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
30
Alexander Bublik
Alexander
Bublik
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.97
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
70
