ATP Chengdu
Singles | 1st Round
V.Pospisil VS J.Thompson
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Sichuan International Tennis Center
LIVE - Vasek Pospisil - Jordan Thompson
ATP Chengdu - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Vasek Pospisil and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Vasek
Pospisil
Pospisil
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age29
ATP ranking226
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
5
6
6
6
V.Pospisil
7
2
4
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
✓
7
6
V.Pospisil
5
4
Jordan
Thompson
Thompson
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
ATP ranking53
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson
✓
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
5
7
4
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
5
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
6
3
66
J.Isner
✓
3
6
78
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
77
J.Thompson
3
64
